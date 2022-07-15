Notification Settings

Rotarians recognise hotel's homeless help

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished:

A rotary club has made a presentation to a Shrewsbury hotel which has looked after after homeless people throughout the Coronavirus pandemic – and beyond.

Left to right Mike Matthews, Charlie Green, Rotarian John Yeomans and Jacki Law – the Prince Rupert Hotel trio holding their gifts.
Rotarian John Yeomans, outgoing president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, told members that the Prince Rupert Hotel in town was now taking in people from Ukraine.

“This symbolises amazing kindness and generosity,” he told hotel owner Mike Matthews and his assistants Charlie Green and Jacki Law.

He presented Mike with an engraved glass tankard and Charlie and Jacki with crystal vases in recognition of ‘service above self’.

He said how impressed he and members had been with the moving story of how, over 18 months, they had been looking after the homeless of the town, and were still doing this.

“It is an amazing story and it has been recorded in a book ‘Prince Rupert Hotel for the Homeless’ which has been beautifully written by Christina Lamb.

“It is mind-blowing what you had to deal with. They risked their lives to look after people they knew nothing about which is at the core of what these three people do. They are now taking people from Ukraine into the hotel.

“As the Rotary motto says, ‘service above self’ which symbolises Mike, Charlie and Jacki.”

The three were made associate members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club during the pandemic.

Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

