Plans to relocate Shrewsbury GP surgeries to come under further scrutiny

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Controversial plans to amalgamate six GP surgeries into a hub are to come under further scrutiny today at a health board meeting.

Health bosses want to merge the surgeries to create a Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, with Meole Brace the likely location.

Chiefs say the move represents a "significant investment" in local healthcare, however concerns have been raised over patients having to travel further, a lack of regular contact and continuity, as well as worries that it may result in less GPs for the town.

A report which includes findings from the latest listening exercise was presented at Shropshire Council's Health and Adult Social Care Committee meeting on Monday, and will be shared with the Health and Wellbeing Board today.

To listen to the meeting, visit shropshire.gov.uk/committee-services/ieListDocuments.aspx?CId=217&MId=4588

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

