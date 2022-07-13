Plans to relocate Shrewsbury GP surgeries to come under further scrutiny

Health bosses want to merge the surgeries to create a Shrewsbury Health and Wellbeing Hub, with Meole Brace the likely location.

Chiefs say the move represents a "significant investment" in local healthcare, however concerns have been raised over patients having to travel further, a lack of regular contact and continuity, as well as worries that it may result in less GPs for the town.

A report which includes findings from the latest listening exercise was presented at Shropshire Council's Health and Adult Social Care Committee meeting on Monday, and will be shared with the Health and Wellbeing Board today.