Rocking all over The Quarry as Let's Rock arrives in Shrewsbury

Tony Hadley

The popular retro festival, which turns the UK, arrives in The Quarry on July 16.

Headliners include Wet, Wet, Wet and Billy Ocean, Nick Heyward and Tony Hadley.

Others taking to the stage will include Tom Bailey of The Thompson Twins, Scritti Pollitti, Bad Manners and Belinda Carlisle.

All the artists will be taking the audience back to the days of the pop world of the 80s and above all, organisers say, fun for everyone.

A spokesman said: "A joyous annual celebration of all things pop and ‘80s, with 13 events across the UK this summer Let’s Rock is the UK’s leading retro festival series.

"In a festival scene dominated by the same names and themes, Let’s Rock offers something different: gloriously unpretentious non-stop fun wher names from the world of pop play hit after hit to a crowd of all ages. With the addition of two more festival sites for 2022, this years’ Let’s Rock is the biggest yet."

It is expected that a combined audience of over 150,000 people will be entertained across the thirteen Let’s Rock summer 2022 sites by many of the biggest stars of the era.

"They were the das when British pop ruled supreme," the spokesperson said.

Names taking part in some of the other Let's Rock festivals include, Adam Ant, The Human League, OMD, Level 42, Jason Donovan, The Selector, Go West, Johnny Hates Jazz, Pigbag and many more.

"Since launching in 2008 with a solitary festival at Cookham Moor in Berkshire, Let’s Rock has grown into the UK’s biggest retro festival series, and in doing so has re-launched and revitalized the careers of many ‘80s icons.

"Moreover, in a crowded festival market, Let’s Rock has managed to grow and grow: 2022 will be their biggest year yet in terms of both audience and number of festival locations.

"The incredibly loyal and notoriously enthusiastic Let’s Rock audiences – many of whom dress up and attend in their finest ‘80s fashion - are one of the many reasons the stars return year after year."