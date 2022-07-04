Praise for Shrewsbury river heroes who rescued person from water 'just in time'

Victoria Avenue, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

West Mercia Search and Rescue say a life ring was thrown "just in time" as the person was struggling and "starting to go under" in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services had been called to Victoria Avenue, near Welsh Bridge, at around 1.30am after receiving a call "reporting an incident classified as Water Rescue in Shrewsbury". The search and rescue crew did not attend the incident but spoke out in praise of the actions of others.

The fast-acting members of the public have not yet been named. But a spokesman for West Mercia Search & Rescue volunteers say they would like to recognise the heroic actions of the members of the public and the emergency services.

"Two members of the public saw the person in the water and managed to throw a life ring to them, just in time as they were struggling and starting to go under," the spokesman said.

"An ambulance officer was then able to assist with the rescue and grab the life ring's rope.

"Two police officers then also assisted with getting the person from the water."

The search and rescue spokesman added: "West Mercia Search and Rescue, as part of the Home and Dry Water Safety network would like to recognise the heroic actions of those who threw the life ring, and the emergency services who then went above and beyond to get the person to safety.

"The importance of the life rings and awareness of water safety is a message that all local agencies are trying hard to push to the night time economy, clubs, schools and groups via our online training and events."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said two fire appliances, including the Water Rescue Unit, were sent from Shrewsbury and Baschurch, along with police and ambulance crews.

The service said the person was "rescued from water prior to fire service arrival and now in care of ambulance service".

Sunday's rescue is the latest in a series of incidents this year involving people in the River Severn in the county town.

Two young men, Nathan Fleetwood and Toby Jones, both died in Shrewsbury's River Severn in the space of a matter of days in March and April, while another man, Dan Walker, has been left with life-changing injuries after being rescued from the water.

The tragedies have prompted a review of river safety with from families, friends, and campaigners calling for more work to be done to prevent future incidents – including the possible introduction of fences, river wardens, or more CCTV.