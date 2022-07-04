Head of 'truly special little school' speaks of her pride at Good Ofsted report

School celebrates good Ofsted

The ratings for St Edward’s CE Primary School in Dorrington were all the sweeter because the school only converted to becoming an academy in December 2017.

When its predecessor school, Dorrington CofE (Aided) Primary School, was last inspected by Ofsted, it was judged to be inadequate overall.

St Edwards has only 32 pupils aged four to 11 on its rolls and gained a clean sweep of Good ratings for the quality of education, behaviour and attitudes, personal development, leadership and management and for early years provision.

Kerrie Lewis, the executive headteacher at the school which is a part of the Diocese of Hereford MultiAcademy Trust.

Mrs Lewis said the report validates the hard work, support and commitment that so many people have shown over the years and "truly celebrates the wonderful school it is today."

Ofsted inspectors Eve Morris and Niall Gallagher visited the school in April and published their report in mid June.

They stated that ‘St Edward’s is a school that pupils are proud to attend’ and that ‘pupils say that their school is like a family and everyone is treated fairly’. It added that ‘pupils are polite, friendly and welcoming’.

Inspectors also noted that the curriculum is ‘ambitious’ and ‘well-organised’, that the new phonics programme has had a positive impact on pupils’ reading, and that ‘mathematics is strong across the school’.

In addition, it was acknowledged that SEND pupils, those with special education needs and disabilities, are well-supported and that teachers ensure all pupils are included in learning. The importance of respect for the faiths and beliefs of others is also taught well too.

Mrs Lewis said: “I am so pleased for everyone at the school as the inspectors have acknowledged what I already knew – that this is a truly special little school.”

“I’d like to say a huge ‘thank you’ to everyone who has contributed to the success of the school in recent years, ensuring that pupils receive a great education in its broadest context.