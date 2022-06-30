Pictures show progress on major roadworks as council announces more closures in Shrewsbury

Road resurfacing work being carried out in Abbey Foregate, Shrewsbury. Photo: Shropshire Council

Shropshire Council has posted pictures on social media showing the key route being given a brand new surface.

Abbey Foregate is being resurfaced from the Column roundabout to Monkmoor Road and the work began on Monday with restrictions in place.

The photos were taken on Wednesday and the council said the work is "well underway". It is being carried out from Monday to Saturday from 9.30am to 4pm and it due to be completed by Tuesday.

The work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its partners in the Shropshire Highways Alliance, Kier and WSP.

During the works, access to businesses and properties will be maintained, and pedestrians, cyclists and other non-motorised vehicles will be able to pass through.

A diversion will be in place for all other traffic.

The council adds that the dates for the work to be carried out are "subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances." Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs.

A fully signed diversion route will be in place whilst work is carried out.

The council says staff are on site who are able to assist with access for properties and businesses. Our priority is to keep people and our staff safe. There may be a bit of a wait while we make the site safe for people to travel through to your property.

During the closure access to the works area is being restricted to:

Essential highways personnel.

Local residents who live and reside within the road closure.

Businesses located within the closure.

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians.

Emergency service vehicles

Buses won’t be allowed through, but there is a bus stop just outside the work site boundary (within walking distance).

Waste collection vehicles will be allowed through to make collections.

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road whilst the work is in progress. Should this cause any problems or concerns then owners should call 0345 678 9006 or speak to the team on site.

Another major route on the other side of town, Smithfield Road, Shrewsbury will be closed from 7pm to 11pm on Monday July 4 and Tuesday July 5, so the council can fill in potholes and repair other defects.

During the closures access to properties and businesses will be maintained, and diversions will be in place.

The council says it is doing what it can to reduce noise and disruption for those nearby. And staff will be on site to assist residents and businesses with access.

Shropshire Council has also given an update on its work to repair Llanyblodwel Bridge following a vehicle strike in July 2021. Work began on the scheduled ancient monument on May 4 and is expected to last 16 weeks.

The vehicle strike caused significant structural damage to the parapets and spandrel walls and saw the bridge closed to vehicular traffic.

Work is being carried out by Shropshire Council and its contractor Kier.

Potholes will also be filled in and other defects repaired between Frankwell Roundabout and Welsh Bridge, in Shrewsbury from July 12 to 15.

The road will be closed on Wednesday July 13 and Thursday July 14 from 7pm to 11pm, when signed diversions will be place. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to get through but are asked to take extra care.

Outside of these hours the road will be open.

On July 12 and 15 from 7pm to 11pm there will be a single lane closure on the northern (top) end of Frankwell Roundabout (between A458 and Drinkwater Street) but no closures. Drivers, pedestrians and cyclists will be able get through as normal.

During the work access to properties and businesses will be maintained and businesses will be open as normal.

The council has issued generic advice for the public to follow during its roadworks.

Please keep children away from the works to ensure their safety.

Please drive appropriately through the works.