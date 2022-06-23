Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Book returned to library... more than 50 years overdue

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Better late than never... a book has been returned to Shrewsbury Library an amazing 53 years overdue!

The stamped book. Photo: Shrewsbury Library
The stamped book. Photo: Shrewsbury Library

It the library staff had applied the current level of fines to the book that was taken out in 1969 the borrower would be facing a wallet-busting fine of £4,156.50.

Library assistant Marina Rees gratefully accepted the book from the man on Monday this week.

Speaking on social media she said: "We're really pleased that it's returned to the library.

"A man came in and said 'I have a rather overdue book to return.

"I opened it and the date I found was in the book was 1969 which is a lot overdue

"We worked out that if we had to fine him with the current fines as we do £4,156.50 which is a lot."

Ms Rees added: "Obviously we didn't fine him."

Back on the return date of Wednesday, May 14,1969 the book, called "One-family housing: Solutions to an urban dilemma" cost £20 to buy. It is described as a "well-illustrated and fascinating guide to mid-1960s low-cost housing developments"

But Ms Rees said the hardback volume on such a niche subject it is now listed on Amazon at £103.

It has lots of drawings on homes and architecture of the time and was rediscovered when the borrower, a man who now lives in London, found it when sorting through belongings.

What else happened on May 14, 1969, from the website https://www.onthisday.com/:

> Abortion and contraception legalised in Canada

> Last Chevrolet Corvair built.

> Number one song: Get Back - The Beatles with Billy Preston.

What else was yet to happen in 1969?

> The Moon landings on July 1, 1969.

> Woodstock Music and Art Fair on August 15, 1969

And after then, the internet, Margaret Thatcher, Tony Blair, Britain going into the EEC and Brexiting from the EU.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News