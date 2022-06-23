The stamped book. Photo: Shrewsbury Library

It the library staff had applied the current level of fines to the book that was taken out in 1969 the borrower would be facing a wallet-busting fine of £4,156.50.

Library assistant Marina Rees gratefully accepted the book from the man on Monday this week.

Speaking on social media she said: "We're really pleased that it's returned to the library.

"A man came in and said 'I have a rather overdue book to return.

"I opened it and the date I found was in the book was 1969 which is a lot overdue

"We worked out that if we had to fine him with the current fines as we do £4,156.50 which is a lot."

Ms Rees added: "Obviously we didn't fine him."

Back on the return date of Wednesday, May 14,1969 the book, called "One-family housing: Solutions to an urban dilemma" cost £20 to buy. It is described as a "well-illustrated and fascinating guide to mid-1960s low-cost housing developments"

But Ms Rees said the hardback volume on such a niche subject it is now listed on Amazon at £103.

It has lots of drawings on homes and architecture of the time and was rediscovered when the borrower, a man who now lives in London, found it when sorting through belongings.

What else happened on May 14, 1969, from the website https://www.onthisday.com/:

> Abortion and contraception legalised in Canada

> Last Chevrolet Corvair built.

> Number one song: Get Back - The Beatles with Billy Preston.

What else was yet to happen in 1969?

> The Moon landings on July 1, 1969.

> Woodstock Music and Art Fair on August 15, 1969