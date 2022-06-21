Ukraine family's poignant goodbye and journey across Europe 'moves' Shrewsbury gallery visitors

Ukrainian family (from left) Nazar, Liudmyla, Angelina and Nastya, shared artwork from their journey to the UK

Belle Vue Arts Festival held a private viewing of its art exhibition at the Barnabas Centre in Coleham, and the special guests were Liudmyla Dorozhenko, her son Nazar, daughter Angelina, and niece Nastya, who shared their work and their story with guests.

One poignant piece showed the family saying goodbye to Nazar and Angelina's father as they prepared to leave. Another showed them travelling in a camouflaged train alongside the Carpathian Mountains, and another showed a plane journey, with the London Eye and Big Ben visible out of the window.

Festival committee member and photographer James Warman said: "It was just so moving when it was all explained. The first picture was of them waving goodbye to their dad. I think most of the pictures were done by the daughter (Angelina), so while it might be a simple, child's picture, it's really poignant subject matter.

"The train is travelling past the Carpathian Mountains, and you may have noticed the train is camouflaged. It's not that obvious unless it is pointed out.

"The other picture is on the plane. They landed in Birmingham, but they flew over London and saw the sites from the window."

Also among the guests in attendance were Walking Dead cartoonist Charlie Adlard, Shrewsbury mayor Elisabeth Roberts, Belle Vue councillor Kate Halliday and local gallery owner Jonathan Soden.

James added: "It was a really good event. It was well attended and lots of artists were able to sell their work. I thing the Ukrainian family's work was the highlight. Seeing them, meeting them and hearing from them was something I'll never forget."

The Belle Vue Arts Festival kicked off on June 11. So far, in a packed calendar, there have been events including a family celebration day, a poetry evening, a photography exhibition and a scarecrow trail.

Still to come is a drumming workshop and pub walk today, a photography workshop tomorrow, a yoga workshop and a pub quiz on Thursday and a 'bring and share' buffet on Friday.

The festival culminates with Belle Vue's Got Talent on Saturday night, which takes place at The Red Barn pub.