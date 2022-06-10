Notification Settings

Back to school after 40 years for the 1982 class of Priory Grammar School for Girls

By Megan Howe

A Shrewsbury school's Class of 1982 have come together again after 40 years for an evening of catch-ups and celebrations.

Class of Priory School for Girls 1982 reunion
The 1982 class of Priory Grammar School for Girls came together at the end of May to celebrate 40 years since they left school.

The event was held at Shrewsbury Museum's Stop Café, having previously celebrated 20 years in 2002 at The Cornhouse, which is now House of Grain.

A cutting from the Shrewsbury Chronicle

Shrewsbury-based Kate Pennington and Dr Hilary Bale began organising the latest event in 2021, contacting fellow classmates to save the date.

It was appropriately attended by 40 former school girls, with many travelling from around the country to share successes, stories and memorabilia.

Dr Hilary Bale and Kate Pennington

Kate Pennington said: “It was a magical evening to reconnect with our old school friends, many of whom hadn’t seen each other in 20 years, some in 40 years.

"Our school was renowned for producing successful women of the future and our year was no exception.

"We all started Priory girls the year of the Queen's Silver Jubilee and found ourselves celebrating our 40-year reunion in her Platinum Jubilee.

The Priory badminton team of 1982

"We all let our hair down and danced to 80s hits as if we were all 16 years old again.

"It was surreal. The success of the evening led to more talk for another reunion in 2032.”

