Strictly's Anton Du Beke makes guest appearance at care home for Jubilee

By Megan HoweShrewsburyPublished: Comments

A Shrewsbury care home received a special guest appearance from a popular Strictly judge on their Jubilee event.

Chef Matthew Roberts, social life co-ordinator Debbie Rees, Anton Du Beke and deputy manager Beth Stannard
Strictly Come Dancing judge Anton Du Beke presented live from Morris Care’s Isle Court Nursing Home in Bicton Shrewsbury today.

It comes as Du Beke is set to perform at Theatre Severn from Tuesday, June 14 to Wednesday, June 15 with Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice.

Anton Du Beke made a special guest appearance at their Big Jubilee Lunch as part of the BBC's Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant coverage.

Residents shared their memories of the Queen over their Sunday roast and Anton stole a dance with Deputy Manager, Beth Stannard.

Morris Care celebrated the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in style over the four-day long weekend, with a series of events for residents across their six nursing homes.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

