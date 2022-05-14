Notification Settings

Songs of Praise in Shrewsbury Abbey to raise money for dementia charities

By Mark AndrewsShrewsbury

Up to 200 people are expected to turn out for a special Songs of Praise service at Shrewsbury Abbey to raise money for dementia charities.

The service, which will be held on May 22, will also feature speakers from dementia charities, including one from Alzheimer's Research.

Organiser Bernice Williams said the event was being organised to mark Dementia Action Week, with a dementia-friendly programme including familiar, traditional hymns to make things easier for people struggling with memory loss.

Refreshments, including home-made cakes and tea and coffee served in china crockery will be available at the end of the service, and the collection will be divided between Alzheimer’s Research, The Alzheimer’s Society and the Abbey itself.

The service starts at 3pm.

