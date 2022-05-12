Teacher takes on walking challenge for county hospice

Peter Neale

For the second time in less than a year, Peter Neale, from Cressage, near Shrewsbury, is taking on Severn Hospice’s challenge of taking 10,000 steps a day.

Called Walk in our Shoes, the challenge is to take as many steps in May as one of the hospice’s nurses would over each shift on the ward.

Last September, Peter took part in the charity’s first-ever Walk in our Shoes fundraiser and took a staggering 423,000 steps, raising almost £1,000.

Now he has pulled on his walking shoes again and is striding out.

At the start of the challenge, he took part in the Bridgnorth Walk and is now steadily racking up the steps.

The school business manager, who works at Thomas Adams School in Wem, is no stranger to fundraising for Severn Hospice.

His mum Rosemary was cared for by the charity at its hospice in Bicton, Shrewsbury, in the late 1990s and since then Peter and his family have raised hundreds of pounds.

“I have a very soft spot for the hospice,” said Peter. “They cared for my mum in the last few months of her life and made such a difference to her and to us.

“At first, she was diagnosed with breast cancer and then it came back much more vigorously. She died when she was 64. I realise now how young that is.

“The care she received at the hospice was brilliant and we just couldn’t thank them enough for how they looked after her. Since then, I have done whatever I can to raise funds for the hospice.”

Peter is the first to admit that he has not always had the most active life.

That was until his daughter Elizabeth gave him a Fitbit to wear and now there is no stopping him.

Every day, since July 2020, he has taken at least 10,000 steps.

He said: “Most days, I’m out walking my two dogs, Teddy, who is a Cavalier King Charles spaniel, and Rolo, who is a Jack Russell. So, I thought, why not combine that with raising money for a charity so close to my heart? I have also just taken up running - thanks to my wife Rachel - and my friend Kevin recently gave me a bike, so I am really getting fit!”

Walk in our Shoes runs for the whole of May. Participants can walk alone, in groups, with friends or even with their dogs.

Jess Druce, from Severn Hospice’s fundraising team said: “Walk in our Shoes has a remarkably simple message. Walk with us and show how much you care. Each day, a nurse on our wards walks around 10,00 steps while delivering loving, dignified, and compassionate care.

“We were blown away last year with the response to the challenge and everyone who took part really enjoyed it. It raised more than £10,000 which was amazing. Peter was a great motivator – we set up a Facebook group and he cheered everyone on and was a brilliant supporter. We hope that this year’s event is a success too, and that people are enjoying it just as much. “

People can still sign up, and anyone who does will receive a T-shirt along with a step-tracker and, if they raise a minimum of £50, they will receive a bespoke medal.