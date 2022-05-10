Retired school librarian fell to his death in stairwell at Shrewsbury flats

Lloyd Davies Evans, aged 61, died after falling at Coton Manor flats in Shrewsbury.

An inquest at Shirehall heard that Mr Davies Evans, who was born in Welshpool, lived in one of the flats in the block.

On April 25 this year, he was found in the stairwell by one of his neighbours. Paramedics were called and Mr Davies Evans was able to communicate by squeezing their hands.

He was taken to Princess Royal Hospital in Telford, but a CT scan showed significant head injury. It was decided by medics to put him on a palliative care pathway, and Mr Davies Evans died in hospital later that day.

West Mercia Police made enquiries and were satisfied there were no suspicious circumstances and no third party involvement.