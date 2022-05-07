Footballers to net cash for cancer charity in memory of loved ones with Shrewsbury match

Chairman of Bushbury Hill FC Scott Queeney with player Jamal Lindo and Ash Peart from FC Nations

FC Nations from Shrewsbury are taking on Bushbury Hill FC from Wolverhampton at Shrewsbury Sports Village in Sundorne this Sunday.

The sides are raising money for Cancer Research UK, due to several players losing loved ones to the disease.

A spokesman for FC Nations said: "We founded 2013 from just a bunch of mates having a kick-around. We are proud to be playing our next charity match to raise money and awareness for Cancer Research.

"The dreaded C word has affected a number of us however most recently a couple of our players have had family members pass away, hence the timing of this event.

"We dedicate the fixture to the memory of Jill Byron and Tom Peart.

"We aim to raise £500 so hope you all can come down to the Sports Village competition pitch for a 2pm kick off to support the lads and the cause where we'll charge a min £1 entry to the game.

"We'd also like to thank in advance our match day sponsors - Ground Up Property Services, No:1 Barbers, Hair on the Hill, Deco Stitch, Stone Supplied and Hills Transport.

"Thank you all, see you on the day."