Families urged to be mindful of Covid as Shrewsbury water park reopens

The Splash Park in the Quarry, Shrewsbury, reopens on Friday, April 29, so youngsters and family can make the most of it during the warmer months.

Shrewsbury town clerk Helen Ball said the park is a popular attraction for visitors, but urged people to take care due to rising coronavirus cases.

She said: “We know that our Splash Park in the Quarry has become such a firm favourite with our visitors and it’s great that the re-opening is now eagerly anticipated each summer and is a go-to destination for families across the region.

“Whilst we are still seeing Coronavirus cases within the community, we would ask that families take all necessary precautions whilst they are using the Splash Park.

“We’re keeping our fingers crossed that the weather will be good for this weekend, although as it’s the May Day Bank Holiday, we’re hoping that we’re not going to see the typical British Bank Holiday weather.”