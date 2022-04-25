Notification Settings

College earns plaudits after recruiting students from 40 countries

By Nick Humphreys
Shrewsbury

A college which has recruited students from 40 different countries has been nominated as a finalist in the European school category of a study travel award scheme.

Concord College. Picture: Richard Hammerton
Concord College. Picture: Richard Hammerton

As a finalist, Acton Burnell-based Concord College will have a representative at the StudyTravel Secondary School Awards ceremony in London at the end of the month.

According to StudyTravel, the peer-voted ST Secondary School Awards celebrate outstanding secondary education providers and the contribution they make to the education industry as a whole.

Bethan Norris, senior editor at StudyTravel, said: “This year’s ceremony focuses on the secondary school market which was a growing sector before Covid-19.

“This sector has proven to be resilient in the face of international lockdowns over the last two years.

“While video conferencing on StudyTravel Network has done a tremendous job keeping us all together and in touch over the past two years, we are so looking forward to meeting face-to-face with all of our finalists.”

Concord’s admissions registrar, Mrs Wendy Hartshorne, said: “We are extremely proud of the admissions and marketing team in building – and maintaining – trustworthy and long-term relationships with our educational agents and representatives.

“These strong relationships enable Concord to recruit a diverse range of academically focussed students from over 40 different nationalities, globally, who fit the values and ethos of the college."

