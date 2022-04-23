Walk in a nurses' shoes for Severn Hospice fundraiser

Severn Hospice nurses Claire Arden, Amanda Brown and Jean Hendy

Nurses at Severn Hospice walk an average of 10,000 steps a day as they provide care to patients.

Now fundraisers are being asked to walk in their shoes for the month of May – clocking up 310,000 sponsored steps.

Last year’s first Walk in our Shoes event was hailed a huge fundraising success by the charity, which has to raise £2 for every £3 it spends on care.

It is hoped this year’s event, which coincides with National Walking Month in May, will inspire supporters to step up for Severn Hospice.

Jess Druce, Severn Hospice’s area fundraiser said: “Last year, we were just coming out of lockdown and had not been able to hold any of our fundraising community events.

“Our supporters were telling us they really wanted us to stage some sort of a walking event like our Pontesbury Potter which we held prior to the pandemic, and which had been an enormous success.

“But we felt the time just wasn’t right for that type of mass participation event – so Walk in our Shoes was born.

“The support we had was brilliant and people were just so incredibly generous with their time taking part and sponsoring others; we were so grateful to everyone who took part. Their kindness means that we can be there for thousands of people living with incurable illness when they need us most.

Supporters will each receive a branded T-shirt when they register and a step tracker wallchart for clocking their progress. Dog owners can even get a special Severn Hospice bandana for their pets to wear for walkies if they make a suggested £4 donation.

For everyone completing the challenge who raises a minimum of £50 they will also get a finisher’s medal and certificate in the post.