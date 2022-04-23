Shrewsbury band releases album with climate change warning

Ra Rising

Shrewsbury-based band Ra Rising have released Race Against Time, which features ten original songs.

The title track is a warning about the dangers of climate change and a call to arms to help to prevent its dangers.

The band feel strongly about the effects of climate change, and that is reflected in the CD cover. They wanted to move away from plastic jewel case and so have presented the CD in a gatefold card cover, which includes a 12-page lyric book, all featuring artwork by Shrewsbury artist Dea Paradisos.

Vocalist Richard Benjamin said: “We asked Dea to produce portraits of the band, and these are coupled with images of Shrewsbury’s Flaxmill Maltings site, showing its former derelict state, and a few other relevant images. We’re overjoyed with the artwork she’s produced."

Production and mixing of the album were down to the band’s multi-instrumentalist Steve Hillman, who plays keyboards and guitars. Additional guitars and bass guitars were played by Rob Andrews, the band's founder.

Steve said: “It was a great pleasure to work with the band and to be part of creating this new album. I’m very proud of the material we recorded for it and I enjoyed the additional challenge of mixing and producing the album. I love the variety of styles we present on the album from rock to folk to progressive. I hope people enjoy and love it as much as I do!"

The album also features guest appearances by Shropshire guitar virtuoso Neil Saunders and additional vocals from brothers William and Robert Ennis.

Drummer Dai Rees said: “I can’t express how proud we are to have produced this amazing album; it’s been a great privilege to be involved. Of course, I’m biased, but do give it a listen and make up your own mind."