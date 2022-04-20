Caravan and motorhome parks make it into the UK top 100

Edward Goddard

The news comes as a boost to Shrewsbury-based Morris Leisure and its staff as they prepare for what is expected to be another busy staycationing year on their five-star parks.

One of the five, Ludlow Touring Park also won the Heart of England regional awards for touring caravans and motorhomes.

Morris Leisure also owns Stanmore Hall Touring Park at Bridgnorth, Oxon Hall Touring Park at Shrewsbury, Llanberis Touring Park at Llanberis and Riverside Touring and Holiday Park at Betws-y-coed.

The Top 100 Sites Guide is published by Practical Caravan and Practical Motorhome annually to recognise the best sites in the UK voted for by the public. More than 8,000 caravan and motorhome owners cast their vote this year to ensure their favourite site made the final list.

Paul Critcher, Top 100 Sites Guide editor, said: “It’s a fantastic achievement to be listed among the best, especially when year-on-year standards and guest expectations continue to rise.

“Demand for UK holidays has grown significantly over the past couple of years, mainly fuelled by travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

“Growing demand and higher expectations bring their own unique challenges but, overall, that increased interest has resulted in improvements and innovation across the whole industry. Improved facilities, better choice and more amenities have meant that touring holidays have become super-fashionable.”

Edward Goddard, Morris Leisure’s managing director, said: “We are absolutely delighted that all five of our touring parks are listed in Top 100 Sites Guide again and particularly excited that Ludlow Touring Park won the Heart of England regional awards for touring caravans and motorhomes.

“We are very proud of the high standards set at all our parks and delighted that caravanners and motorhome owners have supported them again in the annual survey.

“Inclusion in the Top 100 Sites Guide acknowledges the hard work and enthusiasm of all our staff who maintain the high standards and ensure a warm welcome to every customer.