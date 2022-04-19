Regulars worried after pub described as 'village hub' is put up for sale

The Cock Inn at Brockton, near Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The Grade II listed Cock Inn, at Brockton, Worthen, is situated in the heart of the rural village and is a much-loved part of local life.

Residents are hoping it stays that way after Admiral Taverns Limited put the pub up for sale for £295,000.

Already the proposed sale, which is being marketed by Everard Cole Limited, has prompted many Facebook messages with villagers described the decision as a "sad loss to the village".

They have said that it has been "the hub of the village for a long time".

Admiral Taverns Limited, which was founded in 2003, owns about 1,600 community pubs across the UK.

Company bosses have decided that the pub does not have a long-term sustainable future.

A spokesman said: "Our focus is always on helping our licensees to run sustainable pub businesses.

"However, after careful consideration we felt in this instance that the Cock Inn did not have a long-term sustainable future.