Reconciliation, generosity and love in bishops' Easter messages

Bishops across the region have spoken of reconciliation, generosity and helping those in need in their Easter messages.

In his Easter Message, The Bishop of Lichfield, the Right Reverend Dr Michael Ipgrave - whose diocese includes north Shropshire - said he was inspired by the generosity of others despite the hardships that surround us.

He addressed the cost-of-living crisis that is affecting the nation, but praised the generosity of so many in helping others.

He said: “‘O generous love’ is one of my favourite hymns which we sing around Easter. But can we speak about generosity in our present times?

“Fuel costs and household bills are rising fast; there is so much need in our world, and so many claims on our giving that some people speak of ‘compassion fatigue; when households across our country are struggling to get by, is it fair to ask them to think about generosity?

“Certainly times are hard for many in our society.”

The bishop spoke about how acts of generosity had been on display at all times, such as more than 150,000 people registering to house Ukrainian refugees and other donations made by the Diocese of Lichfield.

He said: “The churches of our diocese, strapped for cash as they are, have raised thousands of pounds to support our companion diocese of Matlosane in South Africa.

“Every day, often unnoticed, people with little to spare for themselves give out of sheer kindness to those whose needs are even greater than their own.

“Even though we know all too well our own lack and neediness, as humans we do recognise the importance of giving to others, though we are often embarrassed to admit it.

“I believe that our instinct for generosity comes from the fact that we are made in the image of a God who is immeasurably generous in his love and care for us.”

The bishop also said the message of Easter and the resurrection of Jesus was an example of how love will always triumph over hate and how it is more blessed to give than to take.

He said: “Sometimes the needs of our world are terribly clear and shocking in their intensity, as we see in Ukraine.

“Sometimes, they are hidden in plain sight, as young families or older people having to choose between warmth and food as they face rising bills.

“Always there is the chance for us to respond from our heart, however limited our own resources – it is often the poor who give most generously.

“And when we do so, we are choosing to live the resurrection life to which Easter invites all people.

“To live in that way asks a lot of us, but it can also brings us deep satisfaction, so that we learn to pray: ‘Teach us, good Lord, to serve you as you deserve, to give and not to count the cost, to fight and not to heed the wounds, to toil and not to seek for rest, to labour and not to ask for any reward, save that of knowing that we do your will’.”

The Rt Rev Mark Davies, Bishop of Shrewsbury

Meanwhile, the Rt Rev Mark Davies, Bishop of Shrewsbury said: “Easter has been a national celebration in our land for some fourteen centuries.

“Our ancestors pictured the world spinning and shifting while the Cross remained the still point of reference amid all the upheavals of time. For the Cross of Christ declares that 'God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son'.

“The Cross has given this sure perspective to the crises faced by every generation. At Easter 2022, we need this same perspective as we emerge from the impact of a global pandemic; witness the dark clouds of war gathering over Europe and threatening the peace of the world; and face a series of looming crises from ecology to energy supplies; to responding to the plight of refugees on an unprecedented scale.

“If we are ever tempted to despair of human cruelty and foolishness, then we are invited to join the faithful women on the first Easter morning who made their way to Christ’s tomb through the last shadows of night.

“How often has it seemed, as in the darkness of Good Friday, that violence, hate and lies have prevailed. The women had expected to anoint the lifeless body of Jesus, but became the first witnesses to His Resurrection. It was before that tomb - which stands empty to this day in Jerusalem - that all would recover hope and hear the timeless message, 'Be not afraid'.

“Christ’s Cross and Resurrection invite us never to lose hope that life will prevail over death, love prove stronger than hate and truth will overcome lies.

“In the tragedy we have witnessed in the Ukraine, we have so often seen that a suffering people has drawn on the deep resources of Easter faith.

“I have been struck by how often we have heard the witness of their words of faith and prayer. The Easter greeting exchanged among Eastern Christians 'Christ is risen! Truly He is risen!' will be heard with special resonance next week.

“We in the West, who are familiar with wishing each other the happiness of Christmas might also benefit from following the good example our Eastern brethren by exchanging this same greeting that has awakened boundless hope since the first Easter morning: 'Christ is risen! He is risen indeed!' In the many challenges we face together, may we always return to the Easter message of hope!”

The Bishop of Worcester, Dr John Inge, said Easter was more relevant than ever

The Bishop of Worcester, Right Reverend Dr John Inge added that Easter was more relevant that ever because of it being about reconciliation.

He said: “We are all, I think, desperate for reconciliation in Ukraine: for peace with justice there.

“It seems a long way off. Fear and anxiety stalk our communities as people worry about what’s happening and whether the conflict will escalate, alongside other worries about emerging from the pandemic and about the unprecedented cost of living crisis we are facing.

“If Easter is about reconciliation, about God reconciling the whole creation to himself though the death and resurrection of Jesus, about making peace with us so that we are able to make peace with one another and live in love and charity, there doesn’t seem to be much evidence of it.

“We should not be surprised that peace and reconciliation seem a long way off. Jesus warned his disciples that ‘you will hear of wars and rumours of wars’.

“He tells them not to be alarmed. He says that nation will rise up against nation and that there will be famines and earthquakes in various places.

“And what are we to do in the face of all this? We are to stand firm, firm in the love that God has commanded us to show one another.”