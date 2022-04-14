Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

Jake King-Davies, 30, from Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12.
As a result a court has issued a three-year football banning order preventing him from attending both Shrewsbury Town and England home and away matches.
King-Davies is also required to surrender his passport when the national team play abroad.
Sgt James Tozer welcomed the order, saying: “West Mercia Police has a really good relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club. We deal with football related offences robustly to ensure that the vast majority of supporters who attend football matches have a safe and enjoyable experience."