Shrewsbury Town fan banned from matches for three years

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A Shrewsbury Town fan has been banned from attending his team's matches for three years.

Jake King-Davies has been given a three-year banning order

Jake King-Davies, 30, from Shrewsbury pleaded guilty to a public order offence after the League One fixture between Shrewsbury Town and Oxford United on Saturday, March 12.

As a result a court has issued a three-year football banning order preventing him from attending both Shrewsbury Town and England home and away matches.

King-Davies is also required to surrender his passport when the national team play abroad.

Sgt James Tozer welcomed the order, saying: “West Mercia Police has a really good relationship with Shrewsbury Town Football Club. We deal with football related offences robustly to ensure that the vast majority of supporters who attend football matches have a safe and enjoyable experience."

