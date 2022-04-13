Staff at Wilko celebrating the store's opening at the Darwin Centre in Shrewsbury. From left are, Deb Owen – team supervisor, Mel Griffiths, Nicky Nevin – team supervisor, Louisa Mills, and Pea Neville – store manager

The major retailer welcomed shoppers to its new base at the Darwin Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury on Wednesday morning after moving from the Pride Hill Centre in the town.

Queues started forming outside the store at 8am, with more than 100 shoppers keen to get a first look.

The first 100 customers received a goody bag containing essential spring products for the garden, as well as a £10 shopping voucher to spend in-store.

A ceremonial ribbon cutting was also led by Wilko managing director, Alison Hands, and store manager, Pea Neville, to mark the official opening.

Ms Neville said: “We had a fantastic turnout for the launch event, which it’s a very positive start to our residence here at The Darwin Shopping Centre. We can’t wait to welcome more customers to the new store.”

Chief executive officer at Wilko, Jerome Saint-Marc, said: “We’re delighted to announce the opening of our Shrewsbury store in its new location.

"At Wilko, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this move had made shopping with us more convenient.