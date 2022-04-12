Notification Settings

Community hub is open in Shrewsbury to welcome Ukrainians fleeing conflict in their country

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Volunteers are creating a special hub to help refugees from Ukraine feel welcome in Shropshire.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 12/04/2022 - Shropshire Supports Refugees charity has set up a new hub in Riverside Shopping Centre for Refugees as well as "Guests from Ukraine". In Picture: Charity CEO Amanda Jones..
The community hub has been opened within the Riverside Shopping Centre in Shrewsbury. All refugees who arrive in the county will be able to access help and advice as well as a warm welcome.

One of those spearheading the project is Amanda Jones from Shropshire Supports Refugees.

The group is working with a number of partners, including Shropshire Council, as part of the official resettlement scheme to help those fleeing the war in the Ukraine.

The latest figures show that almost 150 refugees or 'guests' have been matched with Shropshire families.

It is believe many more will be welcomed outside the Government scheme.

A large unit at the Riverside has been converted into a friendly welcoming hub for all those arriving in the county.

Amanda said that volunteers included Ukrainians who had moved to Shropshire before the conflict.

"Everyone is working so hard to ensure the refugees feel welcome when they arrive here," she said.

A large area has been set aside with clothes and other items donated for the families and individual refugees.

There will also be comfortable seating to for people to congregate and get to know each other and areas where help and advice will be on offer.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

