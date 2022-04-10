Shrewsbury comes together in search for missing Nathan Fleetwood

People join the search alongside the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Inset: Poster appealing for information.

Hundreds of people turned up on Sunday morning at Hickory's Smokehouse on Victoria Quay, to comb the area, trying to find the 21-year-old who was last seen walking along Kingsland Road, near Kingsland Bridge, in the early hours of Sunday, March 27.

Nathan had previously been seen leaving nightclub Albert's Shed in Barker Street at around 2.30am after a night out with friends.

The Sunday morning search followed a leaflet drop and programme appeal at Shrewsbury Town's home game with Ipswich Town on Saturday.

Nathan's father Ges, mother Carol and sister Hannah said they were touched by the strength of the community who have rallied around them to provide support and to help with the search,

Ges said: "We just want to thank everyone who turned up this morning and for the previous search. The support we have received is overwhelming we have been inundated with messages and people offering their help at what is obviously a difficult time for us.

"The purpose of the search today is to gather people together who may have any recollection of seeing him either that night, or any leads or information which may lead to us knowing more about his disappearance or where he might have gone.

"Shrewsbury Town have also been marvellous. It was good of them to let us do the leaflet handout yesterday because it allowed the appeal to reach thousands of people in one place and I would ask anyone who has any information or recollection of seeing Nathan, either on the night or just any information that may help, to get in touch with the police, no matter how insignificant they might think it is."

Nathan's cousin, Steve Price, said Ges was like an older brother to him and Nathan almost like a son when he was younger, and despite not having seen him since Christmas, they talked a lot and the disappearance had been a big shock

He said: "I'm a lot older than Nathan so we didn't socialise much but the family is very close and it obviously hits home when something like this happens.

People join the search alongside the River Severn in Shrewsbury.

"The search has escalated and it's good to see so many people out here looking for Nathan, I probably only know about ten of them but it seems his friends, colleagues and even people who don't know him but have heard the story have turned out which is heart warming.

Beth Morris works with Nathan at McDonald's where he was a trainer and was out with him on the night he disappeared. She has been searching possible areas where he might have been nearly every day since his disappearance and was also at the Shrewsbury match handing out leaflets.

She said: "The last time I saw him was at the club, then I went home at the end of the night. He is not only a colleague who I have worked with for nearly four years but a friend, so I want to do all I can to help in the search for him and he has a lot of friends who are doing the same."

Toby Owen organised the search and said they would continue until they had any more information of where Nathan might be

People with information are asked to contact West Mercia Police on 101 quoting reference number 347i of March 27.