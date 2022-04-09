Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Emergency services called to 'serious' crash

By Dominic RobertsonShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A road has been closed after a serious crash.

Police said the emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the A53.
Police said the emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the A53.

West Mercia Police said that the crash had taken place on the A53, between Battlefield in Shrewsbury and Bings Heath this afternoon.

The force said that all emergency services are in attendance at the scene, with reports from witnesses that the air ambulance had also been called out.

Although the time of the crash has not been specified, officers from West Mercia Police had alerted people to the situation in a post on Twitter, at 4.37pm – telling drivers to find another route.

The post said: "Shrewsbury: A53 Battlefield to Bings Heath (Shawbury Road) Police, Fire & WMAS dealing with serious RTC. Please find alternative route."

The advice has now been updated with the force saying the road has been fully closed between The Dog in the Lane pub and Battlefield Island.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
North Shropshire
Telford
Dominic Robertson

By Dominic Robertson

@DRobertson_Star

Chief Reporter

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News