Emergency services called to 'serious' crash

Police said the emergency services are dealing with a serious crash on the A53.

West Mercia Police said that the crash had taken place on the A53, between Battlefield in Shrewsbury and Bings Heath this afternoon.

The force said that all emergency services are in attendance at the scene, with reports from witnesses that the air ambulance had also been called out.

Although the time of the crash has not been specified, officers from West Mercia Police had alerted people to the situation in a post on Twitter, at 4.37pm – telling drivers to find another route.

The post said: "Shrewsbury: A53 Battlefield to Bings Heath (Shawbury Road) Police, Fire & WMAS dealing with serious RTC. Please find alternative route."