Shrewsbury man who was fighting for life after river rescue now stable

The River Severn at the English Bridge during the floods

He had been in hospital since the early hours of Monday morning after getting into difficulty near the English Bridge.

A family member has confirmed to the Shropshire Star that he is now awake and stable.

Police put out an appeal for witnesses on Monday, saying it is believed he had been involved in an altercation in the Nag's Head earlier in the evening.

A West Mercia Police spokeswoman said: "Officers were called to St Julian’s Crescent at around 12.55am following reports of a person in the river. The man was rescued and taken to hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.

"Investigating officers are trying to establish the man’s movements before he was found in the water.

"It is believed he had been in The Nag’s Head on Wyle Cop and had been involved in an altercation shortly before he left the premises around midnight.

"Anyone who was in pub between 9.50pm on Sunday, April 3 and 12.15am on Monday, April 4, or in the area at the time of the incident, or may have CCTV or dash-cam footage is asked to contact West Mercia Police quoting incident 19i of 4 April, 2022 by using visiting our website."

The rescue of the man was one of three serious incidents relating to the river in a matter of days, including the death of 31-year-old Toby Jones, who died after being pulled from the river at Victoria Quay on Friday night.