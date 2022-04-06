Shrewsbury takeaways to be forced out to make way for Flaxmill housing project

Chill Spice and Spring Garden takeaways will be forced to close and be turned into accommodation. Photo: Google

Shropshire Council's cabinet has agreed a compulsory purchase order for Chilli Spice and Spring Garden at the front of the Flaxmill Maltings in Ditherington.

It is believed to be only the second time the council has used such an order, which allow public bodies to force homeowners to sell against their wishes if a development is deemed in the public interest.

The council said the order is necessary to enable the latter phases of the multi-million pound regeneration of the site to go ahead.

Under plans approved last year, the buildings are to be returned to their original residential use alongside the construction of 120 new homes and two commercial units.

However, Historic England, which owns the Flaxmill site, has so far been unable to reach an agreement with the current owners to purchase the buildings.

At a meeting of the authority’s cabinet on Wednesday, Councillor Ed Potter said pursuing a compulsory purchase order (CPO) was “not something Shropshire Council takes lightly”.

Councillor Potter, the deputy leader and portfolio holder for economic growth and regeneration, said: “This is supporting the redevelopment and regeneration around the Shrewsbury Flaxmill Maltings, which members will have noticed has taken great shape over recent years and will be a fantastic addition to Shrewsbury town, particularly the regeneration potential it offers for the northern corridor and entrance into Shrewsbury.”

Councillor Potter said negotiations would continue with the owners and the council would support them “wherever we possibly can”.

He added: “Shropshire Council has the ability to be able to support the work of Historic England in this really important asset to Shrewsbury and to Shropshire, and bring forward what is a very exciting end to the first phase of development on this site.”

Councillor Julia Buckley, leader of the Labour group, spoke in support of the CPO on behalf of Castlefields and Ditherington ward councillor Alan Mosley, who chairs the Friends of the Flaxmill Maltings.

She said: “He absolutely supports this and he is of the view it’s an essential and necessary step to bring this forward.”

Cabinet unanimously agreed to make the CPO, subject to approval from the Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.

The council will then transfer ownership of the buildings to Historic England, which has agreed to meet all costs.

The Flaxmill site has undergone an extensive programme of restoration over the last five years and work on the Main Mill – famed for being the world’s first iron-framed building – is on track for completion next month.

A report to cabinet by the council’s director of place, Mark Barrow, had warned the completion of the project could be in jeopardy if the takeaways could not be acquired.

It said: “The scheme is vital to ensuring the overall success of the Flaxmill site’s regeneration.

“In particular, it will facilitate the fourth stage and final phase of the Flaxmill redevelopment, which will see reinvestment of a pre-agreed proportion of the profit generated by the delivery of the scheme into the ongoing maintenance, repair and preservation of the complex of historic buildings comprised within the Flaxmill.”

Built in the 19th century, the buildings now occupied by the takeaways framed the entrance to Haughmond Square, which contained small workers’ cottages that have long since been demolished. Historic England plans to restore this historic gateway into the site.

Mr Barrow’s report said negotiations with the owner of 1 Haughmond Square, which houses Spring Garden takeaway and a residential flat, were at an “advanced stage” and options for rehousing the tenant were being explored.

However he said “very little if no progress” had been made regarding 15 Haughmond Square, which houses Chilli Spice and the flat above.