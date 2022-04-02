Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Inquest adjourned to help family answer questions about son's death

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Mental health professionals will be asked to provide statements to a coroner after a mother at an inquest raised concerns about her son's intentions to kill himself.

The Premier Inn at Harmer Hill. Photo: Google.
The Premier Inn at Harmer Hill. Photo: Google.

Mum Diane Lyes said she had expressed serious concerns on both October 20 and 25 last year that her son, Liam Joseph Lyes-Watson, had intended to kill himself.

On October 26, Liam, aged 26, a finance graduate from Trefonen, near Oswestry, was found dead in a room at the Premier Inn, at Harmer Hill, near Shrewsbury, after a concerned member of staff had raised the alarm.

Mrs Lyes, and Liam's stepfather, Andrew Heaton, told Thursday's inquest that there had been a "significant amount of red flags" regarding the young man's behaviour.

Senior coroner John Ellery said a pathologist had found that he had died of "opioid toxicity" and there had been no third-party involvement.

After an adjournment to allow the family to discuss the issue with the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the family said they had issues to resolve.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, agreed that it is "appropriate to consider what happened on October 25 and October 20, He asked the trust to provide statements to "give an account of their actions, taken without hindsight."

The trust has been asked to provide statements by April 14 for an inquest on a date to be arranged in May.

Mr Ellery formally adjourned the inquest.

If you have been affected by this story you can call Samaritans free on 116 123 or visit samaritans.org

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Oswestry
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News