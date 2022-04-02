Inquest adjourned to help family answer questions about son's death

The Premier Inn at Harmer Hill. Photo: Google.

Mum Diane Lyes said she had expressed serious concerns on both October 20 and 25 last year that her son, Liam Joseph Lyes-Watson, had intended to kill himself.

On October 26, Liam, aged 26, a finance graduate from Trefonen, near Oswestry, was found dead in a room at the Premier Inn, at Harmer Hill, near Shrewsbury, after a concerned member of staff had raised the alarm.

Mrs Lyes, and Liam's stepfather, Andrew Heaton, told Thursday's inquest that there had been a "significant amount of red flags" regarding the young man's behaviour.

Senior coroner John Ellery said a pathologist had found that he had died of "opioid toxicity" and there had been no third-party involvement.

After an adjournment to allow the family to discuss the issue with the Midlands Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, the family said they had issues to resolve.

Mr Ellery, sitting at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, agreed that it is "appropriate to consider what happened on October 25 and October 20, He asked the trust to provide statements to "give an account of their actions, taken without hindsight."

The trust has been asked to provide statements by April 14 for an inquest on a date to be arranged in May.

Mr Ellery formally adjourned the inquest.