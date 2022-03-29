Wilko last major retailer to move across Shrewsbury to Darwin shopping centre

Wilko will be moving the Shrewsbury's Darwin centre next month

Home and garden retailer Wilko will open its new store in The Darwin Centre, on Wednesday, April 13, in time for the Easter weekend – as it relocates from the town’s Pride Hill Centre.

Wilko’s new store is located on level three of The Darwin Centre, opposite The Collective and next to the multi-storey car park.

To mark the reopening of the Shrewsbury store, the first 100 customers to visit the new site will receive a Wilko goody bag containing items including spring gardening essentials and a £10 gift card to spend in store.

Jerome Saint-Marc, Wilko CEO, said: “We’re delighted to announce the relocation of our Shrewsbury store. At Wilko, our customers are at the heart of everything we do, and this move aims to make shopping with us more convenient.”

Kevin Lockwood, The Darwin Centre manager, said: “We’re so pleased that Wilko is relocating to The Darwin Centre and have committed their future to Shrewsbury. Their new store looks very smart, and I have great confidence that they will love their new location, as will their loyal customers.”

To prepare the Pride Hill site for development, several national and independent brands have relocated from the former Pride Hill Centre to The Darwin Centre, including The Entertainer, Clarks and F.Hinds last year.