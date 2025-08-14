Paramedics treated the casualty after the incident, which happened at Snailbeach, near Shrewsbury yesterday evening (Wednesday, August 13, 2025).

Two fire engines were sent to the scene.

A Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “At 9.55pm SFRS Fire Control received a call reporting an incident classified as ‘urgent’.

“Crews from Minsterley and Church Stretton assisted the ambulance service with carrying one casualty down a steep proximity using a stretcher.

“Crews left the casualty in the care of the ambulance. Lowland rescue and hazardous area response team (HART) also assisted at this incident.”

Firefighters were there for almost three hours until just before midnight.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for an update.