Shrewsbury shopping centre's loos declared 'best in the UK'

Inside the toilets

The toilets in Shrewsbury's Darwin Shopping Centre – which is owned by Shropshire Council – were declared the best around after winning the retail category at the Loo of the Year Awards 2021.

The centre also received the Platinum Status Award for male, female, accessible and baby change facilities, as well as an additional overall diamond grade award for the centre – the highest possible award available.

Brand new toilets and a changing places facility, for people with limited mobility, were opened at the centre in October 2020.

Darwin Centre manager, Kevin Lockwood, said: "Our shoppers expect and deserve clean, well-managed toilet facilities at all times – this is imperative to the successful running of our centre.

"I am therefore over the moon that we’ve won these awards – and achieved such an incredibly high standard – just a year after opening our new facilities.

“These awards provide customers with a huge level of reassurance that the facilities at the centre are of the highest possible standard and I want to thank our exceptional Incentive FM cleaning staff who really go above and beyond every day.”