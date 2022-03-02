Ice cream the key for Shrewsbury couple on diamond wedding anniversary

Bruno and Anne Butrichi are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary

Anne Butrichi was the daughter of Yorkshire ice-cream manufacturers and her husband, Bruno, worked in the business for many years making 'Bucci's Famous Ices – Second to None'.

Anne's parents, Lewis and Anne, started the business from a handcart in Huddersfield and gradually expanded until they had a small fleet of vans.

In 1959 Anne met Bruno – who is from Milan – on a blind date set up by her cousin.

The handsome young Italian, who was working as a waiter in a hotel, went with her to the cinema to see The Tommy Steele Story.

"He was very kind and quite dishy," said Anne, 81. "And he still is.

"Bruno only came to England for 18 months to learn the language but I delayed him a bit."

The couple on their wedding day in 1962

The couple were married on February 28 1962 in Huddersfield and two years later their daughter Loredana came along.

While Bruno worked for the Bucci family business, Anne worked in a dress shop and as a hospital volunteer.

They moved from their Yorkshire home to Shropshire 18 years ago to be near their daughter and her family which includes son-in-law Steve and grandchildren Louis, 25, and twins George and Gabriella, 21.

"We both love Shrewsbury," said Bruno, 86.

"It is a beautiful, beautiful town. We have no regrets about moving here."

An article about their marriage

Anne resumed volunteering this time at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital with the League of Friends and for some 15 years helped support patients on the chemotherapy ward at the Lingen Davis Cancer Centre.

Bruno enjoys gardening and walking and has for 60 years read an Italian weekly news magazine, 'Oggi', to keep up with events in his homeland.

The couple, who live in Bicton Heath, enjoy days out and shopping together and they have spent most of their holidays over the years in Italy.

For their anniversary celebration the couple are having a special meal with family and friends and Bruno has given Anne a bracelet to mark the occasion.

Asked the secret of their 60-year marriage Bruno said: "The husband has to obey the wife."

But this was in jest.

Bruno said they have always made decisions together often making a list of pros and cons before coming down on one side.

"We never argue," added Anne.

"We talk things over and beg to differ. We absolutely adore each other."

Anne said spending time giving to someone else makes you happier and her marriage to Bruno has been 'like a dream'.