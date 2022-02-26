Stunning wood carvings expected to fetch thousands at Shrewsbury auction

Alexander Clement of Halls, with some of Kendall's carvings

Pieces which haven't been seen for 30 years, created by Thomas Henry Kendall, the foremost wood carver from the Warwick School, go up for auction with Halls in Shrewsbury on Wednesday, March 23.

The unique collection was acquired when his studio and showrooms in Chapel Street, Warwick, were demolished in 1957. The works have been tucked away in mid-Wales, unseen publicly for thirty years, some pieces even longer.

Kendall is known for working on the Charlecote sideboard at Charlecote Hall in Stratford, as well as designing and carving 32 oak panels for the House of Commons dining room in Westminster. In 1885 he designed the Mayoral chain of Warwick, which is still in use today.

His work was admired by royalty as well as many wealthy clients, and remains in place at several churches and chapels in England and Wales.

In 1983, part of the collection was exhibited by Sotheby’s with many being sold by the firm the following year. But the private owners retained some key pieces including architectural features rescued from the wrecking ball in 1957. These include an ornately coffered ceiling in Californian red pine, part of a staircase and several carved oak door panels. There are also sculptures including a very large Eastern maiden, a sleeping Cupid and a cartouche containing a veiled woman.

Also included is a very rare 1611 bible, inside which Kendall famously replaced the last two missing pages, meticulously written by hand to match the original printed text. This piece alone is estimated at £10,000-15,000.

Halls auctioneer Alexander Clement said: “I’m very excited to have this opportunity to handle these great works with amazing provenance. Kendall was an extraordinary talent and it’s high time his skills were celebrated. These are the very last pieces from his showrooms and so this represents a unique chance for collectors to buy a piece of, I believe, national importance. Perhaps one or two might find their way back to Warwick itself.”