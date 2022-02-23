Budding musicians preparing for prestigious concerto

Concord College

So far nine soloists – five from Concord College and four from Shrewsbury School – will perform in the concerto competition at the college on March 12 at 7.30 pm.

The event, in the Concord College theatre, is being held in aid of The Anthony Morris Foundation which enables young people, whose families might not otherwise be able to afford the fees, or those whose academic ability is exceptional, to attend.

Concord’s head of music Stavros Kokkinos, who will be conductor for the evening, said today: “Following preliminary auditions, the successful contestants will take to the stage to perform a movement from their chosen concerto in front of a live audience and an independent guest adjudicator.

“At the end of the evening the performer whose musicality impresses the adjudicator the most will be awarded the title ‘Concord College concerto Competition Winner 2022’.

“We thoroughly look forward to finding out who that will be from very talented young musicians.”

Those performing from Concord College are Pegeen Kwok, John Zhao, Tiffany Wai, Seb Branfield and Jack Wai. Shrewsbury School’s performing musicians will be Max Hu, Richard Wolskel, Jay Wu and Joyce Li. Adjudicator will be Anthony Coupe.

Seat reservations can be made through Emily.Purvis@concordcollege.org.uk