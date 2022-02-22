Notification Settings

Crews called out to three kitchen fires in one afternoon in Shropshire

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Crews were called out to three kitchen fires in Shropshire this afternoon.

The first, in Grange Road, Shrewsbury, involved a toaster. Fire crews were called at 12.23pm but the blaze was out when they arrived.

Later, at around 2.46pm, crews were called to a kitchen fire at a property in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford. Two fire engines were sent but it was out before crews arrived.

A fire investigation officer was in attendance, and crews used a hose reel jet, positive pressure ventilation and small gear to deal with the after effects of the fire.

Shortly after, at around 2.53pm, crews were called to a home in Jackson Avenue in Broseley, where an air fryer was alight. Two fire engines were sent from Much Wenlock and Telford Central, but the fire was out when crews got there. An operations officer was in attendance.

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

