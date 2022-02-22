Crews called out to three kitchen fires in one afternoon in Shropshire

The first, in Grange Road, Shrewsbury, involved a toaster. Fire crews were called at 12.23pm but the blaze was out when they arrived.

Later, at around 2.46pm, crews were called to a kitchen fire at a property in Spring Meadow, Sutton Hill, Telford. Two fire engines were sent but it was out before crews arrived.

A fire investigation officer was in attendance, and crews used a hose reel jet, positive pressure ventilation and small gear to deal with the after effects of the fire.