Shropshire Cat Rescue issue an appeal to find a home for Belle

By Megan Howe

A cat rescue charity in Shropshire is searching for someone who could provide a forever home for its "timid, but sweet" resident Belle.

Belle, three, Shropshire Cat Rescue

Volunteers at Shropshire Street Cats, Market Drayton, have been searching for a home for the three-year-old since she came into their care in June of 2020.

Despite having been adopted a number of times, Belle is yet to find her forever home, and staff are keen to see her become part of someone's family.

Jane Jones, co-ordinator at Shropshire Street Cats, said: "Belle is a very timid but sweet girl, she needs a quiet home where she can do her own thing, she isn't a lap cat but will happily sit on the sofa and lie in the sun.

"Belle needs an understanding, experienced home maybe with another friendly cat or dog and we are hoping that this might help her socialisation.

"Belle is going to take time to settle wherever she is adopted, she just needs a chance."

She 'loves the outdoors' and would need a safe location away from traffic on a main road.

She has been fully vaccinated and sprayed and would be adopted with five weeks health insurance.

To adopt Belle or find out more visit shropshirestreetcats.co.uk.

Megan Howe

By Megan Howe

Reporter

Community Reporter at the Shropshire Star.

