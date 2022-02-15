Flood barriers about to be installed in Shrewsbury

Flood barriers

Shropshire Council said it had been notified by the Environment Agency that the barriers at Frankwell, to protect the area from floodwater from the River Severn, will remain in place until further notice.

Flood alerts remains in place on the river throughout Shropshire.

The water is expected to peak at Montford Bridge on Thursday morning, at the Welsh Bridge on Thursday evening and then Buildwas and Bridgnorth on Friday.