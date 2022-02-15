Notification Settings

Flood barriers about to be installed in Shrewsbury

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

The first phase of Shrewsbury's flood barriers will go up on Wednesday (16) in readiness for potential high water levels caused by the two storms that are about to hit the UK.

Shropshire Council said it had been notified by the Environment Agency that the barriers at Frankwell, to protect the area from floodwater from the River Severn, will remain in place until further notice.

Flood alerts remains in place on the river throughout Shropshire.

The water is expected to peak at Montford Bridge on Thursday morning, at the Welsh Bridge on Thursday evening and then Buildwas and Bridgnorth on Friday.

There are also alerts on the Upper Teme, the Tern and Perry catchments, the Rea and Cound Brooks and the Ledwyche Brook and River Rea.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

