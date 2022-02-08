Shrewsbury crematorium worker recognised for 30 years of service

Emstrey Crematorium worker Glyn Williams with his award certificate

Technician Glyn Williams, who works at Shrewsbury's Emstrey Crematorium, has received a special award from his employers.

“Each funeral service requires absolute attention to detail, there is only ever one chance to get things right," said Glyn.

"I do enjoy my job, though it can be quite hard at times.

"What gives me the most satisfaction is the knowledge that I am supporting bereaved families through what is undoubtedly a very difficult time for them.

"Making sure that every funeral runs smoothly is something that I really pride myself on.”

Glyn, who is also a professional musician, says he was prompted to apply for the role of chapel attendant and cremator operator due to the requirement of being able to play the organ.

“I was on an employment training scheme for Shrewsbury and Atcham Borough Council, but there was unfortunately no job available at the end of the scheme," he said.

"I applied for the role advertised at Emstrey Crematorium mainly due to my background in music.

"I am often met with intrigue and curiosity when I tell people what I do for a living.

"Most people want to find out more about the cremation process and I am always keen to dispel some of the myths around this.”

Glyn said there has been changes in the industry.

“When I first started out in 1992 my musical skills were put to great use as an assistant organist," he explained.

"Almost all funeral services were religious, with most singing hymns accompanied by the resident organist.

"I have seen a huge rise in popularity of non-religious services, many of which opt for more modern, recorded music over traditional live music.

"These days there is much less demand for an organ to be played at services.

"The digital sound system I now use has a huge catalogue of music and also supports the live streaming of funerals, which has been vital to some families throughout the pandemic when funeral attendance was regulated.”