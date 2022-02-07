Notification Settings

Half term clubs set to return

By Andrew Kerr

Action-packed activities are being offered for children at schools across the county during the half-term break.

Youngsters have fun at the Crossbar Ninja-Warrior-themed holiday club.

The Crossbar Foundation, in partnership with Crossbar Education in Sport, will be running the Ninja Warrior-themed sessions from Monday, February 21 to Friday, February 25.

Designed for four to 11 year-olds, the clubs will take place in Telford at Lawley Primary School, Old Park Primary School and Redhill Primary School.

They will also be available at Much Wenlock Primary School and in Shrewsbury at Greenfields Primary School, Radbrook Primary School and St George’s Junior School, as well as at Pontesbury Primary School.

Luke Hughes, Crossbar’s holiday club co-ordinator, said: “Children always love the Ninja Warrior theme with the obstacle courses of crossbar inflatables - they are the most popular clubs we run throughout the year.

“They will have the opportunity to compete in different challenges to earn Crossbar Ninja points, with the champions crowned at the end of the week when trophies will be presented.

“There will be lots more going on, including sports activities, along with arts and crafts.”

Luke said Crossbar has linked with a new community partner, Shropshire Paintball, which will be delivering nerf gun activities.

“The children always love to spend time in the nerf gun arena, which will be offered at our Telford area courses on Tuesday, February 22 and our Shrewsbury area courses on Thursday, February 24,” said Luke.

“Some of the days for this half-term’s courses are already full, which is an indication of just how much they enjoy it, so early booking is advised."

All eight of the Crossbar clubs will take place from 8.30am to 4pm, costing £15 each day to attend.

Places can be booked at crossbarcoaching.schoolipal.co.uk and more information is available from 01952 677965 or by emailing admin@crossbarcoaching.com

Andrew Kerr

By Andrew Kerr

