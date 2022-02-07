Event encouraging drinking and drawing to be held in Shrewsbury

Cartoonist Charlie Adlard

Organisers of the Comics Salopia Festival have teamed up with the friendly team at St Nicholas Bar & Grill, in Castle Street, and top artist Charlie Adlard for their first Drink and Draw event on Friday, February 25.

Mr Adlard was also one of the contributing artists to the inspiring Shrewsbury Comics Trail and is famed for The Walking Dead and all of the major publishers of action comics including Marvel, DC and 2000AD.

All the pencils, pens and paper, can be supplied and a theme will be given.

Mr Adlard will be doing large sketching live at the event and there will be a chance for people to win the sketches produced by Charlie through the night as a memento of the experience.

All the family are invited as there will be soft drinks available as well as the usual range of wines, spirits and beers.