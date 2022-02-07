Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Event encouraging drinking and drawing to be held in Shrewsbury

By David TooleyShrewsburyPublished:

Drinking and driving is banned, but drinking and drawing is positively encouraged in Shrewsbury.

Cartoonist Charlie Adlard
Cartoonist Charlie Adlard

Organisers of the Comics Salopia Festival have teamed up with the friendly team at St Nicholas Bar & Grill, in Castle Street, and top artist Charlie Adlard for their first Drink and Draw event on Friday, February 25.

Mr Adlard was also one of the contributing artists to the inspiring Shrewsbury Comics Trail and is famed for The Walking Dead and all of the major publishers of action comics including Marvel, DC and 2000AD.

All the pencils, pens and paper, can be supplied and a theme will be given.

Mr Adlard will be doing large sketching live at the event and there will be a chance for people to win the sketches produced by Charlie through the night as a memento of the experience.

All the family are invited as there will be soft drinks available as well as the usual range of wines, spirits and beers.

Tickets priced £5, £10, and £20 are available on the Eventbrite site: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/drink-draw-at-st-nicholas-with-charlie-adlard-tickets-248763637737?fbclid

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Entertainment
Shrewsbury entertainment
What's On
Weekend
David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News