River Severn flood alert issued as waters rise

Levels have risen at the Crew Green river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall on Saturday, and a bulge of water is making its way down from Powys.

The Environment Agency issued the alert at 12.27pm, warning that flooding of roads and farmland is possible from Sunday afternoon.

Locations that may be affected are White Abbey, Coalbrookdale, Ironbridge and Bridgnorth.

The river is predicted to peak at Crew Green at 5.5m to 5.9m on Sunday evening, and further light rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

The highest level in the computer model forecast at Crew Green is 6.05m at 10.45pm today but that can change.

River levels are expected to remain high until Monday.

River levels are also forecast to rise downstream, with waters at Welsh Bridge at Shrewsbury forecast to rise to 2.69m, one centimetre away from the 2.70 metre top of the normal range at 9.45pm on Monday.

A series of flood warnings and alerts are also in place along the border between Shropshire and Powys.