Throwline training by the Severn

Now they have become the first group of lifesavers to get trained up in helping to stop people drowning in the River Severn.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and lifeboat charity the RNLI's community safety experts have teamed up to find ways to help cut down on the number of incidents of people getting into trouble by falling into the water.

RNLI community safety experts and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service began the first training session on Thursday, helping street pastors to use throw bags which can be used when people get into distress in or near the water.

The potentially life-saving throw bags - a 20m floating line used to pull a casualty to safety – are gifted to venues or teams who put staff through the training so they can be used if they spot someone in difficulty in the water.

Shrewsbury Street Pastors is a volunteer-based initiative, with trained representatives patrolling the town centre during busy evening periods to help, care for and listen to those requiring help or support.

The pastors were trained on the dangers that cold water poses and provided with the knowledge and equipment to help rescue people safely.

Throwline training

The training will be rolled out to other groups and organisations in the area, such as door staff at the many bars and clubs around the river. The training is part of the Waterside Responder Scheme to help prevent people drowning around rivers and waterways.

Chris Cousens, RNLI water safety lead, said: "We know that there are a high number of incidents in Shrewsbury, especially from the night time economy and people finding themselves in the water when they didn’t intend to enter. This training scheme aims to raise awareness of these dangers and ultimately help save lives.

"It’s great that Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service have become the latest partner to work with the RNLI on the Waterside Responder Scheme and we’re really looking forward to working together to help people enjoy open water in Shropshire more safely and prevent drownings.’

James Sutherland, road and water safety prevention officer from Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Our crews are regularly called to water rescue incidents across the county, with a large number being in the population hubs.

"By providing this training to the Street Pastors in Shrewsbury it is hoped that conversations will take place that stop people getting into the river during a night out. If they do end up in the water, then the Street Pastors will be able to provide an initial response while our crews are en route."

The RNLI and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service are urging people to remember some basic safety tips: