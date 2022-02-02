Dog A.I.D., based at the Oxon Business Park, off Welshpool Road, has been hard hit by Covid but wants to bounce back in 2022. The charity is looking to raise £50,000 to recruit 50 new volunteer dog trainers and reach every county in the UK.

The campaign is being supported by premium raw pet food brand Natural Instinct, which has been working with the charity for almost 10 years.

The company helps raise awareness of the charity’s vital work, donating premium raw food supporting two dogs that have trained with Dog A.I.D. and funding key marketing materials including trainer uniforms, charity literature and more.

Alison Barrett, charity manager at Dog A.I.D. said: “Natural Instinct has provided invaluable support to Dog A.I.D. for many years. Not only does the brand provide funding for marketing activities like our charity newsletters, dogs’ jackets and trainers’ t-shirts, they also help to increase awareness of the charity, helping to engage new supporters and potential volunteer dog trainers. All of this support goes a long way and ultimately, helps more disabled people to live independently.”

To donate and learn more, visit justgiving.com/campaign/pawsitivefuture.

Dog A.I.D. is one of only eight recognised assistance dog charities in the UK, governed by Assistance Dogs UK.