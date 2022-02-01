Notification Settings

Bicycle owners in Shrewsbury invited to security marking event

By David Tooley

Cyclists can protect their two-wheeled assets at a free event on Thursday (Feb 3).

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Cycle Hub have teamed up to organise a SmartWater marking event at Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre from 10am to 2 pm.

SmartWater can be directly applied to valuables or it can be used to spray criminals committing a crime.

It contains a unique forensic code that is registered to an address or location meaning that anything marked can be traced back to where it came from, allowing the police to identify stolen property and link criminals to crime scenes.

SmartWater is almost invisible in natural light but glows brightly under ultraviolet (UV) light

To book a time visit https://www.shropshirecyclehub.uk/events

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

