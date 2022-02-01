smartwater logo

West Mercia Police and Shropshire Cycle Hub have teamed up to organise a SmartWater marking event at Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre from 10am to 2 pm.

SmartWater can be directly applied to valuables or it can be used to spray criminals committing a crime.

It contains a unique forensic code that is registered to an address or location meaning that anything marked can be traced back to where it came from, allowing the police to identify stolen property and link criminals to crime scenes.

SmartWater is almost invisible in natural light but glows brightly under ultraviolet (UV) light

To book a time visit https://www.shropshirecyclehub.uk/events