West Mercia Police and Shropshire Cycle Hub have teamed up to organise a SmartWater marking event at Shrewsbury's Riverside Shopping Centre from 10am to 2 pm.
SmartWater can be directly applied to valuables or it can be used to spray criminals committing a crime.
It contains a unique forensic code that is registered to an address or location meaning that anything marked can be traced back to where it came from, allowing the police to identify stolen property and link criminals to crime scenes.
SmartWater is almost invisible in natural light but glows brightly under ultraviolet (UV) light
To book a time visit https://www.shropshirecyclehub.uk/events
FREE SMARTWATER— ShropshireCycleHub (@hub_shropshire) January 27, 2022
Thursday 3rd Feb 10am - 2pm
Join us next Thursday and help protect your bike against theft, with our free @SmartWaterTech_ event which we’ll be hosting with @WMerciaPolice
Full information below#bikesecurity #protectyourbike @ShrewsburyCops @ShrewsburyTC pic.twitter.com/IA4L52xn7p