Bike4Life returning in April

The Bike4Life Festival returns later this year

The Midlands Air Ambulance Bike4Life 2022 Ride Out and Festival returns on Sunday, April 24.

The event, which is this year being supported by the RAC as its official partner, sees 3,500 bikers ride in a 23-mile procession from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford.

This year the event also officially marks its tenth anniversary.

Pam Hodgetts, corporate partnerships manager for Midlands Air Ambulance Charity, said they were delighted to be looking forward to the festival's return – and welcomed their new partner.

She said: “Bike4Life has been a key event in our fundraising events calendar for ten years. This year, we expect it to be bigger and better than ever.

“Our aircrew frequently attend incidents involving bikers so to see them out in convoy, raising awareness of the work we do, is an unbelievable spectacle. We really appreciate the support of The RAC, whose crews also attend those in need of assistance at the roadside.

“By becoming an event partner, The RAC will kindly help cover event costs, meaning that we will be able to make even more lifesaving missions possible in the future."

Phil Ryan, business roadside managing director for The RAC, added: “Bikers are amongst the most vulnerable road-users and this important event highlights and recognises the vital role Midlands Air Ambulance Charity plays in bringing hospital level care to critically ill and injured patients every year.

“We could not be happier to pledge our support yet again and hope bikers turn out in strong numbers to raise as much money as possible for the pre-hospital emergency service."

The event costs £10 to take part and numbers are strictly limited to 3,500 bikers – with places allocated on a first come first serve basis.