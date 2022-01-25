Shrewsbury folk urged to plant a tree for Queen's jubilee

Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire Robert Bland at Shrewsbury's Weeping Cross plant depot

Shrewsbury is taking part in the 'Queen's Green Canopy', an initiative to plant lots of trees as part of the Platinum Jubilee legacy.

Companies, landowners, councils and individuals are being invited to take part in the 'Queen's Green Canopy' to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the Queen's reign.

Shrewsbury Town Council and Shropshire Council have been working together to extend the existing tree nursery at the Weeping Cross Depot, which will enable both to meet the demand for trees throughout the county.

Robert Bland, Deputy Lieutenant for Shropshire, said: “The Queen’s Green Canopy is an exciting initiative which encourages everyone to plant a tree to mark Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee and support the nation’s effort towards Carbon Zero.

“I am very proud to lead the Shropshire Lord Lieutenant’s efforts to plant trees across our county.

“Our aim is that by the time Her Majesty is presented with the map of the country showing the trees that have been planted, Shropshire will be peppered with Queen’s Green Canopy Trees.

“This Community Tree Nursery initiative that Shrewsbury Town Council is running alongside Shropshire Council just shows how easy it is for everyone to get involved, and I am absolutely delighted that the legacy donation from the Mayall family can be put to such good use.”

Trees can be reserved from a selection of native trees which have been chosen for their suitability for a garden location.

Helen Ball, town clerk for Shrewsbury Town Council, added: “We are excited to be taking part in such a great initiative and we are doing everything we can to be able to meet the demand for trees within the town.

“We hope that people will get in touch with us to claim their free tree for planting in their garden so that we can ensure that Shropshire is well and truly represented in The Queen’s Green Canopy map.

“Any tree planted throughout 2022 will qualify for an entry on the map, so I would encourage people to get out and get planting.”