St Chad's lunchtime concerts starting up again in Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury St Chad's lunch-hour concert series will begin in February. In Picture L>R: organiser Richard Walker and Tony Pinel

St Chad’s lunch-hour concert series is up and running again in Shrewsbury next month.

Audiences are back to pre-Covid levels, lunches are on offer after concerts, and there is a line-up of musicians ready to perform in the Grade I listed building.

Concert director Richard Walker said: “Many people in our concert audiences regard ‘Friday at St Chad’s’ as the most enjoyable part of their week.

"Well over 100 people attend the Friday events and as both the organ and piano at St Chad’s are among the best church instruments for miles around, we have excellent performers constantly asking us to give them a platform.

"Where else can you find a regular concert series with free parking, no tickets required and lunch at the venue afterwards? Audiences come from all over the West Midlands to enjoy high quality music-making by performers of all ages."

Concerts last 40 minutes and concert-goers can park from noon to 2pm free of charge at the church, space permitting. Each event starts at the slightly earlier time of 12.30pm.

Concerts begin on February 4, taking place every Friday until Christmas 2022. Extra organ recitals will take place on the first Tuesday of summer months.

The lunchtime concert year begins with students from the renowned Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester, performing on February 4.

The next concert is by Philip Rushworth, organist at Chester Cathedral on February 11, and then pupils from The Old Hall, Wellington will perform at the February 18 concert. February’s concerts conclude with a performance by violinist David Joyce and pianist Richard Silk.

Young performers can be heard at concerts in March given by Concord College on March 4 and Packwood Haugh on March 11. Students from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire will be coming to perform, with Aimée Maria Harris, soprano, and Kirsty Ligertwood, pianist, appearing on April 8. Further visits from them take place on April 29 and October 21.

Richard Walker added: “A few highlights, on July 1, Galina Vale returns to give us another of her unique guitar recitals, and Georgina Taylor – one of the country’s leading young harpists - returns on July 8.

"Former City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra principal cellist Ulrich Heinen with pianist John Humphreys perform on November 11, and something really special – we hope that the wind and brass of Shrewsbury’s own excellent Symphony Orchestra will play Handel’s Fireworks Music on June 3, to honour the Diamond Jubilee of HM Queen Elizabeth.

"Organ recitals again form a significant part of the year’s entertainment, and amongst many other excellent players we welcome Hans Uwe Hielscher from Wiesbaden in Germany. There will also be recitals by Anthony Pinel and Richard Walker from St Chad’s."