Two women rushed to hospital after fire destroys car following crash in Shrewsbury

A main road in Shrewsbury was closed on Friday afternoon after the incident where two people were treated by the West Midlands Ambulance Service for injuries.

One woman has been rushed to hospital on blue lights in a serious condition and a second was treated for injuries not believed to be serious, and also taken to hospital for further treatment.

Emergency services were dealing with the crash on the A49 at the Battlefield Island in Shrewsbury, and warned motorists to avoid the area.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 3:06pm to reports of a two car RTC on the A49 in Upper Battlefield.

"We sent two ambulances, a paramedic officer and the Midlands Air Ambulance Critical Care Car with a trauma doctor and critical care paramedic onboard.

"We have treated a woman in a serious condition, she’s been conveyed to Royal Stoke University Hospital on blue lights and sirens for further treatment.

"A second woman has been treated for injuries not believed to be serious and has also been conveyed to hospital for further treatment.”

Police said delays were expected due to the crash, which saw one car 100 per cent involved in fire.

Fire crews from Shrewsbury attended the scene and an operations officer was also in attendance.

West Mercia Police Operations & Communications Centre tweeted: "A49 Shrewsbury closed at Battlefield Island due to a road traffic collision.

"Delays are expected, please find alternative routes."