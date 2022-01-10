Call for life bans after Shrewsbury 'supporters' filmed singing offensive Hillsborough chant in Liverpool

A video alleging to show Shrewsbury fans was shared on social media

A small group of men, claimed to be Shrewsbury fans, were filmed in Liverpool city centre ahead of the third-round FA Cup match at Anfield which Town lost 4-1.

A video shot outside the Adelphi Hotel ahead of the game showed the group chanting 'f*** the 96' as they walked through the streets.

The chant references the victims of the Hillsborough tragedy, although the number of lives lost has risen to 97 after the death of Andrew Devine last year. Mr Devine had suffered life-changing injuries at Hillsborough.

Shrewsbury Town condemned the chant on Monday and said officials were working with police to identify those responsible, while goalkeeper Harry Burgoyne called for the people involved to be banned for life.

Harry Burgoyne, from Ludlow, was an unused substitute during the match at Anfield

A statement from the club said: "Shrewsbury Town Football Club is disgusted and appalled to see and hear the reports on social media about the vile and offensive chanting and behaviour of a very small minority of our 'supporters' yesterday.

"These people do not represent our club in any way shape or form and we are liaising with West Mercia Police to try and identify those responsible who will in turn liaise with Merseyside Police.

"If any supporters have any information that might assist us in identifying those responsible, they can contact the club confidentially and we will use the information as part of our investigations with the police authorities. "

Men, women and children were among the 97 Hillsborough victims who were unlawfully killed at the Hillsborough tragedy at the FA Cup semi-final between Liverpool and Nottingham Forest in Sheffield on April 15 1989.

Many Shrewsbury fans have reacted with anger and disappointment at the video, with one branding the behaviour "disgusting" and another describing those responsible as "absolute morons".

Daniel Udoh gave Shrewsbury the lead at Anfield before Liverpool came back to win 4-1

And Shrews keeper Burgoyne, who was an unused substitute during the FA Cup game on Sunday, called for those singing the chant to be banned for life.

The former Wolves player, who is from Ludlow, wrote in a Twitter post linked to the video: "As for these Shrewsbury fans! Should be ashamed of yourselves. Liverpool showed nothing but respect today. Shocking absolutely shocking! Out them and ban them for life!"

Around 5,600 Town supporters attended the third-round match, filling out the Anfield Road End for the 2pm kick-off.

Shrewsbury's players were credited for their performance in the 4-1 FA Cup defeat, taking the lead through Daniel Udoh before ultimately being overwhelmed by the Premier League side.